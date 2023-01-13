Blow away those January blues with relaxing mental health wellbeing day

AN ANDERSONSTOWN community group is set to hold a wellbeing day to mark the most depressing week of the year.



The Upper Andersonstown Community Forum is organising a day of holistic therapies on Tuesday 17 January to coincide with Blue Monday.



Christine Polland, Life Coach and Mentor at the community forum, explained that they came up with the idea for the event after noticing an increase in poor mental health associated with the current economic climate.



“We came up with the title ‘mind your head and the rest will follow’ as a play on words as a lack of sleep and poor nutrition can lead to poor mental health.



“On the day we will have a range of complementary therapists offering taster sessions including aromatherapy, reflexology and reiki alongside workshops including nutrition and stress management.



“We have based the event around the Take Five initiative from the Department of Health and will have two sessions running with the option to attend some or all of the sessions.”



The Community Forum will also provide lunch between sessions and distribute messages of hope to attendees.



Prebooking is not required and registration for the sessions will take place on the day with the event running from 10:30am to 3pm.