Racist posters taken down by residents in Finaghy

ACTION: The racist posters that were taken down in Finaghy

RACIST posters have been removed from lampposts in the Finaghy area of South Belfast.

The posters, which were erected last month, were removed this week by local residents and SDLP reps.

The threatening signs – which appeared on lampposts in several streets off Finaghy Road South – read: 'ATTENTION Landlords/Housing Associations/NIHE. We have had enough of undesirables and immigrants being placed into our community. The time has come for locals only. The Finaghy community must and will come first. We will protect our families at all costs. (This we promise)."

Local SDLP Councillor Dónal Lyons called for action from government departments and public bodies.

"Thanks to Finaghy residents and party colleagues for the help in getting these pathetic and indefensible posters down," he said.

"It’s not enough to rely on a councillor with a ladder playing whack-a-mole, we need to see overdue action from government departments and public bodies."

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey said "There's no place for this in our society and it is not reflective of the people of Finaghy or South Belfast."

I reported these racist posters to @PSNIBelfastS as hate crime weeks ago. I received complaints from residents of all backgrounds who are intimidated & appalled by them. There should be no safe place for hate crime in Belfast. They must be removed immediately @DeirdreHargey pic.twitter.com/gP7WuV7s0M — Cllr Geraldine McAteer. (@CllrGMcAteer) March 6, 2024

She added: “We must all work together to build a safe, welcoming, and inclusive society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all who live here."