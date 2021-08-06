Walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17-year-olds from today

FIRST doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine are to be offered to all 16 and 17-year-olds following a recommendation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

From Friday, the North's regional vaccination centres will be providing walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17-year-olds.

For those in this age group who prefer to book, an online booking platform will be available in the coming days.

ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic for the jabs.

Health Minister Robin Swann stated: “I welcome the latest advice from JCVI and have asked my officials to ensure it is fully implemented in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible.

“When formulating advice in relation to childhood immunisations, JCVI has consistently held that the main focus of its decision should be the benefit to children and young people themselves, weighed against any potential harms from vaccination to children and young people.

“JCVI are an independent, expert Committee who have thoroughly assessed a wide range of evidence. It is important that we continue to follow their advice.”

The regional vaccination centres are:

SSE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast BT12 6BA

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue, Ballymena BT43 7BL

South Lake Leisure Centre, 1 Lake Road, Craigavon BT64 1AS

The Foyle Arena, 2 Limavady Road, Londonderry BT47 6JY

Omagh Leisure Centre, Old Mountfield Road, Omagh BT79 7EG

Lakeland Forum, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen BT74 7EF

Details of the latest walk-in clinics are listed on the Department of Health website.