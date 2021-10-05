Vere Foster playpark refurb complete

REFURB: Vere Foster playground has been refurbished as part of Belfast City Council’s Playground Improvement Programme

THE refurbishment of a new West Belfast playpark has been completed thanks to Belfast City Council's Playground Improvement Programme.

Vere Foster Play Park in the Moyard area shared a £580,000 funding boost from Council's capital budget, with Cavehill Adventurous and Ormeau 2000 playgrounds (Park Road) also earmarked for improvement.

The programme aims to make a significant and positive impact to the overall quality and play value of the city’s playgrounds and improvement work is part funded by the Department for Communities.

Councillor Aine Groogan, Chair of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “The Playground Improvement Programme has been running since 2012/13 and has created new and improved city playgrounds including Blackmountain, Ohio Street and Falls Park which were all completed last year.

Nevaeh from Matt Talbot Nursery School enjoying the new facilities at Vere Foster Playground

“Renovations have improved accessibility, landscaping has been incorporated, safety surfacing and boundary fencing introduced and the addition of new inclusive equipment.

“With continued investment over the last nine years, Council is actively achieving more inviting, inclusive and exciting places for children and parents to visit – which aligns with the overall agenda of The Belfast Agenda.

“It is encouraging to see this continued focus to our children’s well-being and I am delighted to see first-hand how investment and regeneration can make a positive impact on local communities.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted that my Department has been able to work in partnership with Belfast City Council to help co-fund their Playground Improvement Programme which has delivered a number of worthwhile community projects in accordance with the aims of The Belfast Agenda.

“This is a great example of collaborative working to achieve our shared goals of regenerating neighbourhoods and making a positive and lasting impact within local communities. I welcome this great opportunity to help shape the development of these communities and provide improved facilities for parents and children for years to come.

“By funding these types of projects, the Department continues to invest in the improvement of communities particularly those who are impacted by social and economic inequalities, to create communities that are safe, attractive and with enhanced facilities.”