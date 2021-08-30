Ireland's political parties join victims' groups in Belfast to oppose British government's Troubles amnesty

TOGETHER: A group of cross community victims' that met with politicians at City Hall today to oppose the British government's amnesty proposals Pic by Thomas McMullan

ELEVEN of Ireland's main political parties have signed a letter opposing the British government's proposal for a Troubles amnesty.

It comes after politicians from both sides of the border met with a cross community group of victims' at Belfast City Hall this afternoon.

The letter urges the British government not to proceed with plans to introduce a statute of limitations on 'Troubles' killings and crimes prior to 1998.

Today's meeting involved prominent victims' campaigners, Raymond McCord, Julie Hambleton, Michael Gallagher, Billy McManus, Cathy McIlvenny, Eugene Reavey and John Teggart.

The group are set to host a protest at Downing Street and Westminster next Monday, when they will also hold meetings with MPs and members of the House of Lords.

Speaking outside City Hall, Raymond McCord, whose 22-year-old son Raymond Jr was murdered by the UVF in in 1997, said the cross-party letter is "as important as the Good Friday Agreement".

"The signatures indicate that they (political parties), along with the victims here totally reject the British Government proposals of dealing with the past, including amnesties," he stated.

Joined families of victims of the Troubles, TDs, Senators, MP’s, MLA, Cllr to oppose proposed British Govt amnesty. British Govt must honour Stormont House Agreement. Families entitled to justice,truth & accountability @lawlessj @Costellop @emer_currie1 @BrendanHowlin Sen Boyhan pic.twitter.com/eqt6scWbtK — Senator Mark Daly (@SenatorMarkDaly) August 30, 2021

"They're that prosecutions, investigations, inquests, and civil action cannot be abolished and due process must take place."

Mr McCord said the letter means the British government has "no choice" but to listen to victims.

"Every major political party in Ireland now are supporting us – they can't ignore that.

"On top of that, victims' groups in England are supporting us as well."

"Boris Johnson is taking on all of the people now," he added.

"It's not an orange and green thing, unionist or nationalist – it's about the victims, and the politicians stand with us".

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the 1974 IRA Birmingham Pub Bombings, described the British government proposals as "obscene". She said victims had "no barrier" and "no politics" between them.

"We stand as the voice of those who are not here to speak for justice, and truth, and accountability themselves," she said.

Ms Hambleton said the there was "no moral or ethical justification" for introducing laws that she insists will "allow mass murderers to have their liberty".

Billy McManus whose father, William McManus, was killed in the 1992 UFF Sean Graham Bookmakers atrocity said today's meeting "gives the victims a voice".

He described the proposed amnesty as "an absolute disgrace".

"It dances of the graves of our loved ones who were murdered," he said.

John Teggart, whose father Daniel Teggart was murdered by the Parachute Regiment in the Ballymurphy Massacre, said today's meeting marked "an historic day".

"It's an historic day where you get victims of all avenues of those who were murdered during the Troubles," he said.

"We thank all those who made the effort to come here today, but this is only a first step.

"We'll be going to Westminster, and we'll be calling on MPs for support. But this can be stopped. This can be stopped in the House of Lords. We would hope that the meetings we will have on the 6th will have Members of Parliament and those from the House of Lords. If anybody with a conscience is sitting there voting for this statute of limitations it's totally wrong."