All political parties in Ireland and Britain (except the Tories) now reject Troubles amnesty proposals

A VICTIMS' campaign group, formed to oppose the British government's Troubles legacy plans, has received support from parties at Westminster.

The Truth and Justice Movement met with politicians at Westminster on Tuesday, when they urged them resist plans to introduce a statute of limitations on 'Troubles' killings and crimes prior to 1998.

Tuesday's meeting involved prominent victims' campaigners, Raymond McCord, Julie Hambleton, Michael Gallagher, Billy McManus, Cathy McIlvenny, Eugene Reavey and John Teggart.

The group have previously received support from all of Ireland's main political parties, and have now received backing from Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party UK, and various members of the House of Lords.

Commenting following the meeting, John Teggart, whose father Daniel Teggart was murdered during the 1971 Ballymurphy Massacre, said: "One thing about all of the politicians, they were all unified in one voice, and that voice was against the proposals by the British Government to end inquests, civil and all legacy cases and legal avenues open to victims," he said.

He added that discussions had seen a "consensus" from political parties about the need to form "a coalition" that would enable parties to oppose the proposals.

"There was no political party issues in the room today," he said. "They're supporting us, they've all signed a document (to that effect), it's another historic day, and we hope to have many more.

"The main thing is we need to stop these proposals."

He added: "We need these parties to shout, and shout loud, about the Tory party's intentions to put this through."

North Belfast man Raymond McCord, whose 22-year-old son, Raymond Jnr, was murdered by the UVF in in 1997 added: "Every major political party in Ireland and the UK except the Conservatives have rejected the amnesty proposals and are supporting our cross community group, the Truth and Justice Movement. Murders by loyalists, republicans and state forces/agents must be investigated and those responsible should face due process of the law. Amnesties are not needed for innocent people only the guilty ones.

"Victims need to unite for truth and justice. Boris must not be allowed to bury truth and justice. Join us in our fight against these proposals. The people together with the political parties is a powerful voice. Let's use that voice."