VIDEO FROM PRESS CONFERENCE: POLICE UPDATE ON NOAH SEARCH – NO SIGHTINGS SINCE 6:11pm SUNDAY

PSNI superintendent Muir Clark has told the press that there have been no sightings of missing teen Noah Donohoe since 6:11pm on Sunday. He was speaking at a news briefing which has just finished in Musgrave Street police station.

Several items belonging to the St Malachy’s College pupil have still not been found including a laptop and the book 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B Peterson.

The officer commanding the search operation appealed to the public to give his officers and the search and rescue teams more time to carry out a meticulous search of the lower North Belfast area where he was last seen.

Superintendent Muir Clark also said there had been a number of distressing and inaccurate reports about the case on social media.