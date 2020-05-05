VIDEO REPORT: Ardoyne puts healthcare heroes in the big picture

The people of Ardoyne have paid tribute to the frontline workers of the health service — and to their fellow-key workers battling through the Covid pandemic — by praising their efforts in a new mural.

Designed by student and key worker in a local Spar, Amy McGuinness, and painted by veteran muralist Mickey Doc, the art piece depicts the heroes who are the community’s vanguard in the Coronavirus Crisis.

New mural in Ardoyne by local artist Michael Doherty paying tribute to all our NHS & frontline workers. #ThankYou #Heroes #NHSheroes pic.twitter.com/D8JRpZEGdI — Féile an Tuaiscirt (@AnTuaiscirt) May 3, 2020

Said community stalwart Elaine Burns of the Ardoyne Association, who unveiled the new mural: “Today is all about celebrating the important work of our key workers.” She dedicated the “amazing artwork” to the street cleaners, carers, postmen, nurses, doctors and paramedics of Ardoyne.

Mental health nurse Michelle Canning said Ardoyne often got a bad rap for the mainstream media. “Now it’s good to be recognised for the good things and to say thanks to all the heroes who are playing their part in the pandemic.”

Also present at the launch was Oldpark councillor JJ Magee who has been leading the North Belfast response during the emergency.

Support for the foodbank Thanks to Tim Mc Garry for his support Posted by Ardoyne Association on Monday, 4 May 2020