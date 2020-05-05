VIDEO: Watch as ‘Murph dad returns home after miracle recovery from Covid-19

So happy daddy your home just cant wait to give you a big hug 😢😢😢😢

The people of Ballymurphy turned out at the weekend to give a rousing céad míle fáilte home to father-of-five Paul Robinson who was reunited with his family after spending nine days in City Hospital’s ICU fighting Covid-19.

Paul, 51, had no underlying health issues and was admitted to the Mater Hospital and later the City as his family spent an agonising wait to hear of his condition each day.

Paul’s eldest daughter Colleen Braithwaite, with generous support, fundraised over £3,000 while her father remained in hospital and with the help of Brett Martin had 40 shield visors made for the staff at City Hospital.

The Royal Victoria Hospital, its Maternity Unit, Musgrave Hospital, Broadway Ambulance service and the Mater Hospital all benefitted from donations such as water, tea, coffee collected by Colleen and her family and friends.