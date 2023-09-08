Views sought to help shape the future of Bog Meadows

What’s your favourite memory of Bog Meadows? What do you think of it today? And, what do you hope it will be like in ten years’ time?

Ulster Wildlife is seeking views from a wide range of people who share an interest and involvement with Bog Meadows Nature Reserve with the aim of creating a shared vision, for people and wildlife.

A listening event will take place on Thursday 14 September at 7:00pm in Falls Park Bowling Pavilion and everyone is invited to come along and share their memories and aspirations for the future. Refreshments will be provided.

“Throughout the summer, we have been listening to people visiting Bog Meadows and asking them important questions about its past, present and future,” said Dawn Patterson, Community Engagement Officer with Ulster Wildlife.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. We have heard some lovely childhood reminiscing from playing among the reed beds to feeding the cows. It’s been fantastic to see the desire among young and old to continue to protect the wildlife at Bog Meadows. This event aims to move that process forward in a more structured way, so if you’d like to share your stories and views please come along.”

The information gathered at the listening event will be collated and presented back to the local community with a stakeholder group formed to take forward the shared vision for the nature reserve.



For further information, contact Dawn Patterson on 07703 673225 or email.