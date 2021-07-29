Vigil to be held tonight as Ardoyne community shows solidarity following tragedy

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Tributes including flowers and teddy bears have been left at the house in Brompton Park in Ardoyne

A VIGIL will take place tonight (Thursday) in Ardoyne as the community comes together in solidarity following this week's tragic events.

Baby Liam O'Keefe, aged just two months, was pronounced dead at a house in Brompton Park shortly after 8pm on Tuesday night.

His two-year-old sister, who was also injured during this incident, remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

A 29-year-old woman, believed to be the children's mother, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has now been released from hospital and transferred to police custody for questioning.

The father, who was in England at the time, has travelled back to Belfast.

A vigil will take place at 7.30pm in Brompton Park this evening.

A postmortem examination is also due to take place today.

Local residents have been leaving flowers, teddy bears and personal tributes at the gates of the house.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said: “I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1787 of 27/07/21.”