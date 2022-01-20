Falls Women's Centre: 'Every woman has the right to feel safe and be safe'

MURDERED: A member of the public places flowers at a memorial to Ashling Murphy during this week's vigil at Belfast City Hall

THE Falls Women's Centre have called on any women facing fear or threat to reach out to them for help, following the brutal murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly last week.

The 23-year-old was murdered as she went jogging near the Grand Canal in Tullamore on Wednesday. The popular musician and school teacher was buried on Tuesday.

Vigils were held throughout the country on Friday in support of her family and to raise awareness around violence against women.

Breige Wright from the Falls Women's Centre said: "The Falls Women's Centre extends our heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Ashling Murphy and our thoughts are with them and her entire community as they try to come to terms with their loss.

"The murder of Ashling has again brought to the fore the issue of gender-based violence against women and girls. Sadly, we know many local families who have had to deal with the aftermath of such dreadful crimes against their loved ones."

Breige added that Falls Women's Centre have campaigned for over 40 years on issues around women’s safety, be it in the home or elsewhere and will continue to do so.

"Thousands of women have availed of our support services over those years and we would urge any women living under the threat of violence to reach out and seek help," she continued.

"Every woman and girl has the right to feel safe and be safe, as they go about their lives, whether it be in public or in their own homes. No one should have to suffer from domestic abuse and those inflicting abuse need to take responsibility for their actions and stop.

"If any woman is experiencing fear or threat contact us and we will support you.

You can contact us by telephone 02890327672, email at advice@fallswomenscentre.org or Facebook."

On Wednesday evening a man was charged at Tullamore District Court with the murder of Ashling Murphy. 31-year-old Jozef Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Tullamore, was brought before a special sitting at the court.

He was remanded in custody for a week.