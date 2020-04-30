Virus claims life of a Covid fundraiser

A NEWTOWNABBEY woman raised over £4,000 for health service charities after setting up a donation page just days before she died from Covid-19.

Catherine Fox was due to celebrate her 69th birthday last Saturday, but was taken to Antrim Area Hospital after becoming unwell and struggling to breathe. Her birthday fundraiser for NHS Charities Together had raised a an impressive £4,239 at the time of writing.

Catherine created the donation page on April 18, just two days before her condition deteriorated and she passed away. She wrote: “I’ve chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you’ll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

Her daughter Sarah thanked everyone who had donated.

“It would have been mummy’s birthday last Saturday and she created this fundraising page before she passed in hospital,” said Sarah.

“She wanted to give back to the staff who had selflessly helped her and cared for her.

“They stayed with her to the end for which we are forever thankful.

“These nurses are having to do this daily with patients.

“In lieu of flowers and Mass cards, I would ask people to just donate what you can. I think it will be a lovely gesture.

“It is a great charity for staff and volunteers in the NHS. Thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Catherine was born and reared on the Whiterock Road with her five brothers and a sister. She attended St Rose’s Secondary School on the Falls Road.

In her youth Catherine was a keen table tennis player and won many tournaments and trophies. During the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s she played an active role in demanding equality for all.

Catherine volunteered for many youth groups and always played a role within her local community.

In 1970 she married Gerard Fox, having three children: Stephen, Sarah and Suzanne, to whom she devoted her life. She also doted on her grandchildren.

She spent most of her working career working in Prudential Insurance in Belfast as a claims handler, helping bereaved families before going on to become a staff trainer.

Catherine lived for the last 20 years in Merville Garden Village in the Parish of Whitehouse.

Her family described her as a keen crafter who loved to sow, bake and create things with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a friendly, loving, caring lady who had time for everyone and was always up for a laugh. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

You can donate at https://www.facebook.com/donate/2535704820026591/2010156784852841193/