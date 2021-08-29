Falls lags behind as just 58 per cent of people in West Belfast have re-registered to vote

THERE are growing calls for people to register to vote after it has emerged that under 58 per cent of those eligible to vote in West Belfast have re-joined the register ahead of it being wiped later this year.



West Belfast currently ranks twelfth out of the 18 constituencies for re-registrations.



Every ten years, the electoral register is expunged as part of the canvass and everyone in the North is required to re-register to vote, even if you have been registered previously.



SDLP West Belfast representative, Paul Doherty has called on all of those eligible to register to vote.



“Just over half of those eligible in West Belfast have currently re-registered to vote and we need to see a big drive to increase this or thousands of people in our community risk being disenfranchised ahead of next year’s Assembly election,” he said.



“While the next election may seem like months away it will come around sooner than people think and you can guarantee your vote by re-registering now. It is a simple process to follow and the whole thing takes less than five minutes.



“The importance of the right to vote and the long struggle to secure it for everyone in the North will not be lost on anyone in West Belfast. This is a fiercely proud community which has been transformed over the past 50 years to one of the most creative and vibrant parts of the North. Despite this it has all too often been failed by our politicians who have promised much and delivered little.



“If people in West Belfast want to see real change they need to ensure they have a voice and the best way of doing that is by re-registering to vote as soon as possible and making sure you are represented in the ballot box come next May.”



Across the North, East Antrim has had the highest response rate with 62.54 per cent while South Belfast has seen the lowest rate of respondents at 54.33 per cent.



Figures for West Belfast show that the Colin area has some of the highest rates of re-registration with the wards of Derriaghy North (62.55 per cent), Dunmurry (60.97 per cent), Poleglass (60.89 per cent) and Kilwee (60.64 per cent) all being within the top five wards for re-registration within the constituency.



The Highfield ward came in on top with 62.8 per cent of re-registrations.



The Lower Falls and Springfield areas have seen the lowest uptake in re-registrations within the constituency with the Falls ward on 51.23 per cent, Clonard on 53.45 per cent, Beechmount with 53.84 per cent and Upper Springfield on 54.79 per cent.

Who can register?

You must be an Irish, British, Commonwealth or European Union Citizen

You must be aged 17 or over by 30 November 2021

You must not be subject to any legal incapacity to vote (e.g. a convicted prisoner)



How to register

There are two ways to register:

1. You can register online here. This is the quickest and easiest way to register.

2. If you are unable to register online, you will need to complete a paper registration form and return it to the Electoral Office. The form can be downloaded or you can contact the Electoral Office to have one posted one out to you.