Nearly half of South Belfast voters not on the new register

ELIGIBLE voters are being encouraged to sign up to vote after it emerged that almost half of the South Belfast electorate have not joined the new register.



This puts South Belfast at the bottom of the table when compared to the rest of the North’s 18 constituencies with East Antrim having had the highest response rate at 62.54 per cent.



Every ten years, the electoral register is expunged as part of the canvass and everyone in the North is required to re-register to vote, even if you have been registered previously.



Figures for the South Belfast constituency show that of the 23 wards, six have seen less than half of those eligible to vote re-join the register.



The Botanic ward has had the lowest response rate, with 36.94 per cent of eligible voters re-joining the register, followed by Windsor on 38.16 per cent and Shaftesbury on 47.42 per cent. Woodstock has had a response rate of 47.6 per cent, Blackstaff is on 48.02 per cent while Malone is on 49.81 per cent.



Castlereagh and Newtownbreda have some of the highest response rates in the constituency with the top five wards being Cairnshill (66.62 per cent), Hillfoot (63.53 per cent), Galwally (63.33 per cent), Minnowburn (62.8 per cent) and Knockbracken (62.34 per cent).



Who can register?

You must be an Irish, British, Commonwealth or European Union citizen.

You must be aged 17 or over by 30 November 2021.

You must not be subject to any legal incapacity to vote (e.g. a convicted prisoner).



How to register

There are two ways to register:

1. You can register online on the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland website here. This is the quickest and easiest way to register.

2. If you are unable to register online, you will need to complete a paper registration form and return it to the Electoral Office. The form can be downloaded or you can contact the Electoral Office and have one posted one out to you.