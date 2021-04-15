Easing Covid restrictions: Waiting for a date to start again

AHEAD of today's Executive review of the Coronavirus restrictions, hospitality businesses and close contact services have been anticipating being given a date from which they can reopen.

While there have been no details as to when that may be, it has been suggested that the Executive will propose that services such as hairdressers, bars and restaurants with outdoor seating may be able to reopen from 26 April.

Paul Carlin is owner of Carlin Hair on Cavehill Road. Speaking to the Andersonstown News about the possibility of being able to reopen, he said: “For me, in the hairdressing industry, we are in such close contact with our customers.

“When the emotional side of that was taken away we found it very hard as our salon is really such a hub and we have such good fun. I think getting back is really a very emotional thing as I love what I do and the people that we look after and then from a business point of view, it has been a real shock to me.

“I take the example of our bank account. On 2 January we had just over £27,000 in cash in the account, today we have minus £472. That just gives you an indicator of where we are and that is with the £1,200 a week that the government have been given out since they closed us in December.

“With 30 years of doing my own thing and being able to earn my own living. I was only every employed for three years of my life and the rest I have spent self-employed.

“To have that pulled from under me was quite a shock to the system and the helplessness of not being able to generate an income was very hard to take. To be able to get back to having some money coming through will be absolutely fantastic.”

For Martin Caldwell, owner of The Speckled Hen in Derriaghy, the potential reopening could provide him with a financial lifeline.

“I suppose it has been the same for everyone in the hospitality industry. From 23 December we have been closed,” he said. “What has happened since that time is that the amount of financial support that was given in the earlier stages has dwindled away.

“There is only a certain amount of money in the government’s coffers and the amounts that were given more recently have been much smaller. Businesses have been pinned back and are trying to stay afloat while they are closed on lesser sums of income.

ANTICIPATION: Martin Caldwell, owner of The Speckled Hen in Derriaghy

“We still have our fixed overheads, our mortgages, loan repayments, utilities and we are making contributions to PAYE and National Insurance alongside pensions. We are also required to pay out holiday entitlements as we cannot afford to carry big swathes of holiday pay into the new financial year.”

Discussing the assistance he has received from the government, he said: “What we are receiving back from the government, in our case meets around 50 per cent of our overheads and that is not taking into account our contributions under the furlough scheme.

“What we are getting is just around 30 per cent of the weekly cost to keep the premises closed and to keep everybody on the books.

“While we have had a massive health problem, we have had a massive economic earthquake especially when it comes to small businesses which don’t have bottomless pockets and the banks have been absolutely silent.

“We have been left on our own and there are lots of businesses who won’t be able to keep going for much longer.”

For Martin, reopening also means that he will have to rebuild his customer base.

“We were a fairly young business and we will have to start rebuilding that again. It is not going to be a case where I open the door and suddenly all the customer base that we have built up over the past five years will come flooding back. We are going to be in a situation where we will be left with no financial support to rebuild the business.

We need to rebuild the confidence in our customers to come back out and enjoy the hospitality industry and to come back again on a regular basis. There will be people out there who are concerned about coming out again and no one knows how long we will have to socially distance for.”

While there have previously been calls from within the hospitality for indicative dates, Martin doesn’t think this is helpful.

“I know people have been calling for indicative dates but people then believe that that is the date, buy stock and suddenly the whole thing backfires.

“I would rather see the Executive tell us that we are not opening for another number of weeks but that when we do reopen then we can reopen everything indoor and outdoor.

“Then we will have a chance that our business will be viable. We certainly won’t be opening seven days a week like we had done before. We are looking at opening four days a week initially.” He added:

“If the Executive tell us that we can only open outdoors then that is still a large number being unable to open as they don’t have outdoor facilities.

“Another issue with that is that we don’t have enough covers to make it viable and pay the bills. In our case we lost 58 covers indoor and we have 50 covers outdoor which is dependent on the weather. If the weather turns against us it is going to be very difficult.”