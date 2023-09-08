Walk and talk this weekend at Colin Glen Forest Park

A WALK and Talk event will take place at Colin Glen Forest Park in West Belfast on Sunday to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Organised by Lenadoon Community Forum and Glen Parent Youth Group, the aim of the 10.30am event is to encourage people of all ages and abilities to get out of the house, raise vital funds but also walk, talk and take away the stigma around opening up about mental health.

Tim Smith of Lenadoon Community Forum explained: "We aim through this initiative to raise funds for Lenadoon Community Counselling Service.

Walk & Talk event on Sunday 10th September.



For further info contact Lenadoon Community Counselling on 02890600641 pic.twitter.com/akz2XLQTgU — Divis Youth Project (@divis_youth) July 18, 2023

"With rising referrals and reduced statutory funding, the waiting list for vulnerable individuals has grown.

"I would encourage everyone to come along, walk, talk and raise funds so that we can provide free professional counselling services. Together, we can make a difference."

Paul Niblock of Glen Parent Youth Group added: "In the heart of West Belfast, Lenadoon Community Counselling Service stands as a beacon of hope.

"Despite the challenges brought on by Covid and the cost of living crisis, they aim to provide free counselling to those battling depression, anxiety and poor mental health.

"The demand is greater than ever and as we are all aware, the funding is dwindling, so please come and join us at the walk and talk event on September 10."

You can donate via Pay Pal here.