Walking through the darkness into light

THE Darkness into Light walk has been a fixture of the Lámh Dhearg calendar for a number of years. Last year the walk was cancelled due to the pandemic and this year participants are being encouraged to participate in the walk from their own location on 8 May.





Ahead of the walk, Lámh Dhearg Chairman Peter Kane is embarking on his own challenge of walking 5K for 50 days.



“This is joint initiative between ourselves at Lámh Dhearg and Hannahstown Community Association and this would have been our fifth year participating in the Darkness into Light walk,” he said.



“We are asking our members to come out, register online and fundraise where they can. Our partner organisation Suicide Awareness can’t fundraise as much as they would normally due to the pandemic so we are encouraging everyone to sign up, walk run or cycle and help raise funds for a much-needed organisation.



“I am also doing a 50 days of 5K walk to raise funds for our partner organisation which will see me walk 5k for the 50 days leading up to the Darkness Into Light event. I would encourage other clubs and associations to join me in this effort and raise some much-needed funds in the run up to the Darkness into Light walk.”



The first Darkness into Light walk took place in 2009 when 400 fundraisers set off from Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Over the years those numbers increased substantially and now more than 200,000 people take part in the walk globally.



Since it launched, more than €29 million has been raised for mental health charities across the world.