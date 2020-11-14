Watch as health workers at RVH pay moving tribute to colleague who died from Covid-19

Health workers at the Royal Victoria Hospital have paid a moving tribute to their work colleague who died from Covid-19.



Tony Doherty, who was in his early 50s, was a portering supervisor at the RVH.

His Requiem Mass took place on Saturday morning in St Patrick’s Church in Banbridge. As his cortege exited the motorway at Broadway en route to Milltown Cemetery on the Falls Road, his colleagues applauded as his coffin passed by, outside the Royal Victoria Hospital.



The West Belfast man’s parents Owen and Angela Doherty also died from Coronavirus in the past two weeks.



In a statement the Belfast Health Trust paid tribute to Mr Doherty describing him as “a valued member of our team” and expressed condolences to his wife Deborah and son Conor.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey extended his heartfelt condolences to Mr Doherty's family, friends and colleagues.