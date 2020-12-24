WATCH: Belfast trad musicians remake Pogues' Fairytale of New York

The cream of Belfast's trad performers have come together to create a Belfast version of Shane McGowan's Christmas classic Fairytale of New York.

Linking up with the Hidden Tours group, the musicians and dancers step out lightly in the cobbled streets of the Cathedral Quarter which, pre-pandemic, would have been thronged with tourists.

Benefiting from the production is mental health agency Aware NI. Said Niall O'Reilly who conceived of the idea and oversaw the finished product: "We are asking anyone who enjoys the video to donate a few quid to our campaign to support Aware NI via their justgiving appeal website."

Taking the parts of Shane McGowan and Kirsty MacColl are Matthew Campbell and Jolene O'Hara while also featured are Campbell Dancers Kevin Goble and Edel Kearney.

"We wish you all the best this Christmas and for a (hopefully) better year to come. Please look out for each other and #mindyourbap during these tough times," adds Niall O'Reilly.