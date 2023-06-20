WATCH: Song-writer Brendan McCullough releases new single

BELFAST musician Brendan McCullough has released his new solo single ‘Never On Your Own’ which deals with the issue of dementia.

One of the founding members of popular Belfast band, The Long Stay, Brendan began his solo career during lockdown writing his own material, as it wasn’t possible to meet up with his fellow band members Brendan Donnelly and Sean McAuley.

Speaking about his new track, Brendan said: "My songs are about real life experiences and ‘Never On Your Own’ is a very personal song reflecting upon some of the issues that arise with the the debilitating condition that is dementia.

"Currently more than 55 million people have dementia worldwide, over 60 per cent of whom live in low and middle income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, the number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million by 2050.

"It's not the ending that defines us, we are defined by the journey we take and the memories we create along the way."