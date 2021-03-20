WATCH: Curtain up on new Covid chapter for Brassneck as they pivot to film

OVER THE course of the pandemic, the entertainment and arts industries have been some of the hardest hit as venues shut and productions ceased.

But now, thanks to funding from the Arts Council, West Belfast based Brassneck Theatre has shown how it's possible to transition into the movie business as they start shooting this week on six short films.



The films, each written by a different writer, will each have six different directors and six lead cast members including Coronation Street star Kerri Quinn and Peaky Blinders legend Packy Lee.

Brassneck Theatre’s Artistic Director Tony Devlin says the troupe have responded to the pandemic creatively.

“This project is our second lockdown project after the Christmas show which we shot in the Falls park and put out for free during the festive season. Now we are on to ‘Six’. We are all currently rehearsing on Zoom and we go into shooting next week. We will film one a day, all day every day. We will have 11 hour days. We have a full film crew, and we are currently rehearsing here in the Andersonstown News building where we will be shooting three of the films and the following three will be shot in various locations around the city.”

Covid Restrictions

Brassneck have had to adapt their way of working to take account of the Covid regulations. On that, Tony told us: “Covid has certainly been a challenge for us all. We have the luxury of having a covid compliance officer which I don’t think is a job that existed last year, who will be with us on set all day every day.



“There are the obvious things which are wash your hands, sanitise, wear a mask and keep a two metre distance and we are keeping that for most of the rehearsals. Each day we will have a nurse on set testing everybody and so we will be adhering to all the covid compliances.”

Peaky Blinders actor Packy Lee and Coronation Street's Kerri Quinn rehearse outside The Print Hall

Tony is no stranger to the film industry himself, having landed his first role in Titanic Town in 1998 before going on to star alongside Bruce Willis and Colin Farrell in Hart’s War.

Entertainment

“What we want to do is to make sure that all the movies don’t bare any relevance to covid. Everyone is just covid fatigued at this point. The movies will be released as we come out of the pandemic in that most people will have been vaccinated so fingers crossed that the films will reflect that,” he added.



Giving us a hint at what audiences can expect from the short films, Tony said: “All of the movies are very different in their own right. We have six stylistically different writers. There are a couple of out and out comedies in there, there is one which is a thriller and an historic epic on the Flight of The Earls.



“We were originally thinking about some common thread to tie them all together but what we were mostly focusing on was bringing employment to people who haven’t worked in over a year. We are currently employing upwards of 70 people on the project."

Transitioning

Discussing the company’s transition from live theatre production to short films, Company Manager Alison McCrudden said: “I suppose we didn’t have a choice. We sat on our laurels for about two weeks then we realised that we had to do something. Everybody is pivoting one way or the other so for us it was a natural move into the digital sphere. There are lots of challenges but between us we have a lot of experience. Tony has been involved as an actor in the film industry and has turned his skills around from directing theatre to directing films.”



“We are just delighted to be able to use the funding from the Arts Council. We sat down and worked out what would be the best way to spend it and we decided to reinvest it into the industry which is one of the reasons we have over 70 creatives working on the project. It also means moving forward for the company that we are not just a theatre company, we are a theatre company that does films."

And Alison doesn't believe this pivot will only be a temporary phenomenon for Brassnack. "Anybody who thinks we are going back to normal hasn’t really got their head screwed on at the minute," she added.

“I don’t think things will go back to normal for a brave while if ever they will. We will move forward, we will keep doing film and do theatre when we can” she finished.