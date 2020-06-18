WATCH: – GOING OUT ON A HIGH NOTE St Teresa’s Primary Seven pupils take a virtual bow

A little bit of ‘Wonka’ magic was sprinkled over the pupils from St Teresa’s Primary School this morning as their online performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, their final school show, went online.

St Teresa’s Primary School Principal Terry Rodgers told the Andersonstown News how he and staff were determined to try and recreate a “little bit of magic that the Primary Seven show experience affords the children” as they had sadly missed out on the opportunity to perform live due to Covid-19 school closures.

“We enlisted the support of local choreographer and actress Brigid Shine to help and the team set to work.”

Mr Rodgers spoke of how trying to achieve the piece remotely was “no mean feat”. “We are very proud of the children who were brave enough to perform on their own at home. We feel the finished product demonstrates the amazing talent of the children and we hope we have helped create a very happy memory for the children during a very challenging time in our school.

“I would like to thank all the Primary Seven teachers, Mrs Crutchley, Mr Kennedy and Mr McSwiggan, Brigid Shine and of course the stars of the show, the Primary Seven children and their parents for all the hard work in making this exciting idea a reality.”