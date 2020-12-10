WATCH LIVE: Covid-19 briefing from Stormont as current restrictions set to end

THE Executive is due to give an update on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, scheduled to be held today at 4.15pm.

It comes as tighter measures put in place on 27 November to curb the spread of the virus end at 11.59pm tonight.

Non-essential retail, close-contact services such as hairdressers, and some hospitality businesses can resume trading from Friday.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann said the North was entering a "potentially dangerous phase" and urged people not to let discipline slip at Christmas.

The executive meeting comes as another 14 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health. It brings the total number of deaths to 1,099.

A further 441 people have also tested positive for the virus.