WATCH: Man armed with knife robs Antrim Road shop

CCTV: The incident at Saunders SPAR on the Antrim Road on Sunday evening

POLICE are appealing for information after a man armed with a knife robbed a shop in North Belfast.

The suspect, wearing a blue hooded top and a face mask entered Saunders SPAR on the Antrim Road at around 5.30pm on Sunday (February 20). CCTV footage captured the male ordering a female staff member to give him money from the till.

A sum of money was handed over and the man then left the premises.

There were no reports of any injuries, however, staff members at the shop were left shaken as a result of the incident.

The robbery is the latest in a series of armed robberies of shops in North Belfast over the past month.

In a post on social media, the shop owner said: "The scum who robbed the two girls working left the store and went up towards Hillman Street.

"As you can see he has a very distinctive Under Armour hooded top, dark jeans and black Adidas trainers with white sole."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information about this incident or who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 676 21/02/22.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.