WATCH: Stranmillis residents protest against removal of trees as contractors move back in

RESIDENTS protesting at the removal of trees along the River Lagan at Stranmillis have hit out at renewed works at the site.



On Monday residents were back protesting after the Department for Infrastructure had previously removed hedgerows and trees last month that were home to a variety of wildlife. They said that during today's protest, contractors constructed a metal fence around the site in which they had gathered.

These works form part of a £17m Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme and it is estimated that once complete, the works will save £250m in flood related damages over the next 100 years.

One local resident, Laura McKee said that the residents would like to meet with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to discuss the issue.



“We are really upset about the trees and the hedges being cut along the Lagan,” she said.



“For us, we are local residents. This area had beautiful sycamore trees and my friend's daughter had come down. She was really upset because they had been cut down.



“They are talking about a flood elevation wall but they are not looking into the biodiversity of this city and it seems to us as residents that DFI are going for the cheapest common denominator rather than looking at more progressive ways of working around the trees, wildlife and biodiversity.



“We just want real answers and a proper public consultation which we have been asking for, for weeks now.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor, John Gormley said that his concern is that any damage from the project is kept to an absolute minimum.



“Unfortunately the project to date has been characterised by a lack of communication, a lack of consultation and a lack of transparency to the point that people are standing here today and they are unsure as to what the intentions of DFI are. Are they going to cut down trees or are they going to do some other works?” he asked.



“We also want a full environmental impact assessment, we want to know what these works mean for the environment and then we want a full plan for the restoration of the natural environment if this flood elevation scheme does go ahead.”

A tree planted by Grace Bannister, #Belfast's first woman Lord Mayor on 7/02/79. A gift to the future, planted with hope at a time of sadness. @deptinfra are to remove it next week; it's in the way. Their plans don't map habitat or heritage. @KateNicholl @belfastcc @SaveOurLagan pic.twitter.com/85yL1PtnBK — Colin Shaw🍃💚🍃 (@ColinShawCS) February 18, 2022

There has also been some concern as to the historical significance of some of the trees which residents fear will be lost, including one planted by Belfast’s first female Lord Mayor, Grace Bannister.



Cllr Geraldine McAteer added: “Grace Bannister planted this tree in the 70s and it is part of the local history here in Stranmillis but also part of the history of Belfast as well.



“We are here because residents have contacted us and they want us to help preserve these trees. Hundreds and thousands of people walk along the Lagan here day in day out, it is fantastic for their wellbeing and they really love these trees and the ambiance that it brings with it.



“To just destroy that without explaining to people why and convincing people that they have looked at other alternatives for destroying this natural heritage that we have in this city.



“The Department for Infrastructure and their contractor should be much more creative in how they go about these schemes so that they are seeking to protect the natural heritage that we have here as well as protecting citizens from any flooding.”

We are calling for the Northern Ireland Assembly to Establish an Independent Environmental Protection Agency NOW - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/zIocb2b8qg via @UKChange — Save Our Lagan 🍃💚🍃 (@SaveOurLagan) February 18, 2022

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said that she remains fully supportive of residents in their fight to protect the trees and to mitigate the environmental impact of this flood alleviation project.



“The Department for Infrastructure needs to halt current works and engage with residents, who only want what is best for their area,” she said.



“Instead, it is intent on ploughing onward with a complete disregard for the environment, biodiversity and local engagement. People across South Belfast want to see our natural heritage protected and expanded.”

Not over yet! @allianceparty and locals has put pause to the diggers. For now. pic.twitter.com/s9VZR97Mtw — Colin Shaw🍃💚🍃 (@ColinShawCS) February 21, 2022

Lord Mayor, Clllr Kate Nicholl added: “We need to explore all options before any more trees are removed and I have written to the Department to make this case.



“Communities have a right to be involved in these decisions, but officials remain uncommunicative with both representatives and residents alike.



“One of these trees has particular personal and historical significance, as it was planted in 1979 by Grace Bannister, the first female Lord Mayor of Belfast. I want to see it commemorated, not torn down. Let’s move Belfast forward by preserving what good we have and by keeping green policies at the heart of our decision making.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There are no tree clearance works planned today as part of the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme. Works ongoing at Stranmillis today involve excavation works to locate utility services to help inform the detailed design for this important scheme.

“A meeting was held last Wednesday (16 February) between Departmental officials, elected representatives and members of the local campaign group in relation to the need for limited tree clearance works at this location.

"The Department’s careful consideration of alternative routes for the flood wall was explained during the meeting and that regretfully the removal of some trees is likely to be necessary to facilitate the construction of this critical infrastructure to protect over 1500 homes and businesses from flooding.

"An assurance was again given this would be kept to an absolute minimum and clearance would only take place when all other viable options for the construction of the flood wall had been exhausted.

“The Department had previously engaged an independent arboriculturist to complete a survey of the existing trees during design development of the scheme and has re-engaged the arboriculturist regarding the necessary works proposed at this location to seek their professional input.

"Once informed that one of the trees identified for removal had been planted by the Belfast's first female Lord Mayor, officials subsequently notified Belfast City Council. This tree has not been removed at this time and the Department is liaising with the independent arboriculturist.

"If it is necessary to remove this tree to facilitate the construction of the flood wall at this location then it is intended that one of the replacement trees to be planted, as part of this project, is sited close to this location and dedicated to the former Lord Mayor.”

The spokesperson added that the contractor requested on a number of occasions that protestors move their protest outside of the area of the site, whilst they were attempting to secure the works area.

“The protestors refused to leave the site and in the interest of safety a section of the site the protestors had occupied was delineated using a removal cordon.

"The contractors continued with works within another area of the site whilst the protest was on-going. All protestors had left this area prior to the works being completed and area is now fully secured.”