WATCH: Romantic offers for Valentine's at Standing Stones

SPRING IN THE STEP: Romance is in the air at Standing Stones as the long January ends and Valentine's Day beckons

WITH another seemingly interminable January finally over us, it's just two weeks until the next big day of the year – Valentine's Day on February 14.

And where better to treat your loved one than in the picturesque surroundings of Standing Stones Lodge at the foot of Divis and Black Mountain.

Guaranteed to be more romantic than a love poem, Standing Stones boasts stunning views, comfortable surroundings, great food and relaxing hot tubs. This Valentine's, you can avail of a number of special offers.



It all begins on Saturday, February 10,

with three heart-fluttering offers:



Offer 1: Indulge in a three-course meal for two, only £50. A feast for your heart!



Offer 2: Glamping Pod Stay, two-hour hot tub soak and a three-course meal – a love story for £199.



Offer 3: Cosy up in a Lodge with a three-course meal – a steal at £149.

Then on Valentine's Day itself, treat yourself to Glamping Pod, hot tub bliss, pizza, chocolate-dipped strawberries and Prosecco, all for £170.



Don't forget about Standing Stones' daily and weekly offers too – and there's no better time to avail of them now that the long and grey January has passed.

The Seniors' Lunch Club is Monday to Wednesday from noon to 3pm, including a main course lunch, soft drink and tea/coffee for just £10 per person.

Or maybe you want some sip-tacular fun? Check out Cocktail and Gin Happy Hour at Standing Stones Lodge every Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 7pm, with three cocktails for two on selected cocktails and gins.

If steak is your thing, check out the Thursday Steak Night Stayover deal – two 10oz sirloin steaks, two sides, two sauces, two glasses of house wine and an overnight stay for just £120.



To secure the best rates, be sure to book directly with us. Contact us today via email

at info@standingstoneslodge.com or call 028 9082 4012.