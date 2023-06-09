WATCH: Driver taken to hospital after Volkswagen collides with parked car

THIS is the dramatic moment that captured a car ploughing through a tree before crashing into a parked car in North Belfast.

Some of you were asking us about the car pile up near us the other night. Here’s someone’s Ring doorbell footage.



Shocking. pic.twitter.com/q8XYWRTnzD — Belfast Books (@BelfastBooks) June 8, 2023

The incident happened at 8pm on Monday night on the York Road. It was captured via Ring Doorbell footage from a local resident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It was reported that a Volkswagen had collided with a parked vehicle.

"The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have relevant dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1972 of 05/06/23."