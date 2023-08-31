Belfast households experiencing loss of water

A LARGE number of Belfast homes are currently experiencing water outages which have been confirmed by Northern Ireland Water.

NI Water confirmed work is currently underway and they hope to have all areas affected back to normal by 1pm today.

There is a water outage in the Belfast metropolitan area which may be affecting some of our tenants. @niwnews have provided a list of postcodes which are affected and it is estimated service will be resumed early this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9hfgIaGiSf August 31, 2023

A number of postcodes across Belfast are currently experiencing water outages, Northern Ireland Water has confirmed.

The following postcodes have been reported as having experienced outages:

BT1, BT2, BT3, BT4, BT5, BT7, BT12, BT13, BT14, BT15.

In a statement, Northern Ireland Water said: “Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible."

Similar issues with water supply have also been reported in Derry and Strabane.