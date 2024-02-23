‘Water: too much or too little’ is the big issue facing families in Malawi

The Trócaire Lenten Appeal launched last week on Ash Wednesday aims to highlight the challenges faced by families in Malawi due to the effects of climate change in the southern African country.



Too little or too much water is a daily struggle for Malita and her family, who feature on this year’s Trócaire Box. Too little water and her children have to walk for hours to fetch it with a huge impact on their ability to attend school. Crops that the family depend on to survive wither and die. Too much water and the crops will also be destroyed. As climate change becomes increasingly dangerous and unpredictable across Malawi, causing devastating cyclones, flooding and droughts in already-vulnerable communities, Trócaire is asking people here at home to donate to help Malita and her family, and others like them across the world, to build a more secure future.



Malita is a single mother to six children, including 12-year-old twins Patricia and Patrick. Their story is unfortunately one that’s typical in Malawi as they struggle every day with the many problems that water (or the lack thereof) causes the family, their livelihoods and the children’s prospects for education. Malita was already finding it a struggle to support her family before the burden of increased droughts and floods. Living in a small homestead in Machinga district, Malawi, Malita, the twins and two of their siblings, Margaret (age 16) and Kondwani (age 19) have no direct access to clean water for the household.

“We didn’t used to have these extremes. Now we are seeing floods and droughts in the same year.”



Malita and her family are on the frontline of the climate crisis, despite having done the least to cause it.



Every morning during the months August to November and up to five times a day, Malita and Patricia, Patrick and Margaret must walk an hour-long round trip to collect water from a nearby stream. This is the situation because the shallow well near their home dries up every year. Malita carries 20 litres of water back to the house in a bucket on her head. Malita reports that the dry season is becoming more prolonged in recent years, and droughts are becoming more frequent as the rains fail to arrive in the rainy season.



It’s not uncommon that the family can spend up to five hours every day fetching water. Some mornings, the journey to collect water means the twins are late for school or are too tired to go. By the time they return from the well, they have to walk a further 4km to school, but fortunately if they have missed breakfast, they can have some porridge there before they start classes.



Despite Malita and the children spending so much of their time collecting water for their home, it is not always safe to drink. As animals use the same water sources, Malita has to treat the water with chlorine tablets before they can drink it. Even then, the children still fall sick with sickness and diarrhoea every couple of months. When it’s serious enough, Malita has to walk with them to the hospital, a further 5km walk, to seek treatment.

As well as too little water through prolonged dry seasons and drought, the family also have to deal with too much water during the rainy season, increasingly contending with flooding and extreme cyclones. And the reality is that cyclones are becoming more frequent and more violent with each passing year. In March 2023, Cyclone Freddy damaged Malita’s home. Her son Kondwani was injured and had to seek treatment in hospital. During that time, there was a week when the family had only water and sugar to survive on, as it was too dangerous to gather crops or firewood.



The floods destroyed Malita’s crops, washing away all of her maize, her staple crop. The floods are getting more frequent in the rainy season and for someone who has lived in the same community all of her life, Malita recognises these extremes as something she never saw before.



“We didn’t used to have these extremes. Now we are seeing floods and droughts in the same year.” Malita believes the extreme changes she’s seen in the weather are down to climate change.



Trócaire’s work in Malawi is focused on supporting communities, particularly women like Malita, to adapt their livelihoods to cope with the impact of climate change and ensuring families like hers can continue to survive when faced with the extremes of too much and too little water.



Working with partners throughout Malawi, Trócaire’s programmes work to support communities to access safe water through the construction of water supply schemes; to sustainably manage their natural resources through agroforestry, soil and water conservation; to increase their access to food through supporting training in improved climate resilient agricultural practises and facilitating access to seeds and planting materials; and to support women’s empowerment by providing training and support to women’s leaders in communities.



To find out more about the Lenten Appeal or to make a donation visit www.trocaire.org or call 0800 912 1200.