Waterworks closed as bird flu concerns deepen

CLOSED: Disappointed park users at the locked gates to the Waterworks on Wednesday morning

THE Waterworks in North Belfast has closed in a bid to curb the outbreak of bird flu.

Two weeks on from the first case of the disease, park users have been witnessing horrific scenes of swans left to suffer and die before their eyes.

This week, Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey described the response from statutory agencies, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Belfast City Council as "a shambles." There was widespread anger at the failure of DAERA and City Hall to respond to emergency calls from the public over the weekend. The DAERA bird flu helpline is office hours only and distressed park users were unable to locate anyone from the Council to report sick and dying birds to. No staff from either body were on hand to stop concerned park users from going to the aid of sick birds in direct contravention of the public health advice. Bird flu is transmissible to humans.

The decision to close the park followed private discussions of the issue at the Council’s People and Communities Committee meeting on Tuesday night.

At people & committee meeting tonight we received report from officials who are doing a risk assessment of the situation evolving in the waterworks over the past few weeks which will mean closing the park to ensure vets can examine swans & other bird wildlife in park. pic.twitter.com/GyVUBTZWWV — Cllr JJ Magee (@CllrJj) December 7, 2021

It is understood councillors were told 16 dead birds have been removed from the North Belfast beauty spot since the original cases last week.

Councillor Maskey said the decision to close the park was "late, but welcome".

“I’m relieved that there has now been a significant intervention by Council on the terrible bird flu situation at the Waterworks which has led to the death of multiple swans," he said.

“Unfortunately this means that Council officers have instructed staff to close the much loved park while an assessment is made by a vet.

“Dying and distressed swans were reported to park staff by Sinn Féin on November 28 and our offices contacted the Department of Agriculture and the Council the following morning.

“However, it took another five days to get the dead swans removed and others were dying during that time and since then more of this iconic North Belfast flock have also died.

“The question arises, could more swans have been saved if agencies had acted to contain the outbreak when initially alerted?

“This week I hosted a site meeting and invited both the Agriculture Department and Council, however the response from the Agriculture Department has been absolutely unacceptable, not even attending the site meeting.

“North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has raised the department’s lack of response with the Minister.

“I’m hoping that the park can reopen as soon as possible and that people can return to the park quickly."

Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister said: "I've spent this past few days in contact with a lot of residents on email, Twitter and Facebook.

"Everyone is distressed at the scenes of swans clearly suffering and some already having died. I've been stressing the urgency to deal with this animal welfare issue, it is not right to leave the swans in such distress.

"Officers in City Council have been dealing with vets and government officials to deal with the situation.

"Waterworks will remain closed so vets can go in and check on swans and birds."

Green Party Councillor Mal O'Hara added: "DAERA’s response on managing the outbreak in the Waterworks has been very poor.

“We once again see the priorities of Minister [Edwin] Poots and this Executive – risks to commercial bird management are dealt with quickly and effectively, but risks to wild birds and biodiversity are met with a lack of clear action.

“Local residents are understandably distressed seeing the infected birds and swans getting sicker and slowly and painfully dying. It’s really hard to watch.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “As the outbreak continues to escalate across Northern Ireland, as a precautionary approach the Waterworks Park will close until further notice.

Please note Waterworks has been temporarily closed until further notice as we continue to respond to an outbreak of Avian Influenza at the site. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. We will update our website & social media channels to advise when the park will reopen. pic.twitter.com/3BFirnDwGm — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) December 8, 2021

“This will give us an opportunity to seek further guidance and advice from DAERA and the PHA and to consider if any additional control measures may need to be implemented.

“Additionally, we have engaged an independent expert to review our approach and management plan to deal with this ongoing issue. We are also arranging for an on-call vet to be available to assess sick and dying birds and, if required, humanely euthanise these birds.

“In line with guidance our park wardens are removing any deceased birds from the site. The main species of bird affected at the Waterworks is swans.

“We would ask the public not to visit Waterworks Park at this time as we continue to manage the ongoing situation.”