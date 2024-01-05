WE SAY: Change is coming slowly for Gaza

THE decision by South Africa to refer Israel to the International Court of Justice over the slaughter of Gazans is the most significant and powerful move yet in the drive by countries of goodwill to end the carnage.

As the death toll passes the 30,000 mark – the vast majority innocent civilians – the hope is that international pressure of this kind will force the United States to act. Washington’s moral right to lecture and give out orders to other nations has never been a strong one given its appalling record of having been at war for the vast majority of its 250-year history; but as Israel’s primary sponsor it alone holds the power to decide whether or not the innocents continue to be slaughtered. Any slim hopes that Israel – governed by the one of the most far-right regimes on the planet – would come to its senses and realise the havoc that it is wreaking not only on the Palestinian people, but on its already questionable global reputation, disappeared days after October 7 when Tel Aviv abandoned any pretence of conventional conflict and declared that it was pursuing a policy of destruction in Gaza.

Whether the prospect of its Middle East proxy being hauled in front of the ICJ will be enough to persuade the US that enough is finally enough, only time will tell. But it was significant that on Monday the State Department criticised a call by two of the most infamous fanatics in the Israeli regime – Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir – for the people of Gaza to be resettled outside their homeland. The State Department move was significant not because it was reacting to unprecedented or unexpected words from Israel – but because the racist and genocidal ambition for Gazans to disappear from Gaza is a very much a mainstream Israeli political goal and one which has been voiced over and over by Israeli politicians – including senior regime figures. It is significant because this time the US has decided to call it out.

There’s no way of telling whether Washington has been jolted into action by South Africa’s decision to attempt to hold Israel to account, but whatever the reason, it’s evident that the US is slowly but surely moving away from the ‘our guy right or wrong’ sentiment that has always been the hallmark of the country’s attitude towards Israel.

President Joe Biden bypassed Congress to deliver another huge consignment of weapons and ammunition to Israel so that it can continue the slaughter, but that may tell a story in itself. Opinion polls show that the majority of Americans don’t share their elected representatives’ virtually unanimous and uncritical view of Israel – well under a third of the population is in favour of continued military support, for instance. Add to that the fact that young Americans in particular are increasingly sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinians and it becomes clear that the days of Israel aid being automatically rubber-stamped are coming to an end.

But while there are only so many military aid solo runs that President Biden can do, it seems there’s no limit on how many Gazans must die.