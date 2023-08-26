WE SAY: Donaldson's popular negativity

ANOTHER poll, another confirmation of Sinn Féin’s position as the big beast of Irish politics – up 2 per cent to 31 per cent.

Up one point to 26%, the DUP, too, enjoyed a modest rise in support, again at the expense of Jim Allister. No doubt we can expect some increasingly unhinged outbursts from the TUV, the hardliners’ hardline party, as that collection of religious fundamentalists and political destroyers attempts to appeal to that part of the unionist lowest common denominator which is slowly but surely drifting back to the main unionist party.

Better news for DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson than the 1% rise in support for his party is a two-point rise – to 64 per cent – in support among unionist voters for the continuation of his policy of keeping the power-sharing institutions down. Party director of elections, Gordon Lyons, said increased support for the DUP Stormont boycott means “The ball rests at the government’s foot.”

While it is understandable that Mr Donaldson will be encouraged on a personal level by deepening unionist antipathy towards the Windsor Framework, as a passionate supporter of the union he surely must see that a unionism which is turning increasingly in on itself poses a greater threat to the maintenance of the UK than anything that the other parties are capable of doing at this time. Because it is those who are undecided on the question of the union who will decided whether partition stands or falls. And those whose vote in the event of a border poll will be driven by changing economic and social realities, rather than fixed political allegiances, are the ones who will ultimately decide the fate of unionism.

And let Mr Donaldson be in no doubt, the vast majority of soft unionists and nationalists whose X will be up for grabs when it comes to the marking the Yes/No slip in the voting booth are appalled at the sight of the DUP continuing to hold politics here to ransom in the eye of a continuing cost of living storm. While his negative politicking is claiming modest gains among finite and shrinking Brexit-supporting unionism, it is alienating a much larger number of that uncountable cohort which he needs to appeal to against a background of a vanished unionist majority. It is short-termism of the most cynical kind – and it is short-termism that will ultimately and hugely benefit the new Ireland project.

Wider unionism has been in hot pursuit of the Holy Grail of political unity since it first became apparent that its majority was under threat. There has been a dizzying number of attempts to forge a front, the sum of whose parts would be enough to shore up diminishing electoral power. But that project has always been stymied by a combination of a desire to protect the interests of individual parties and, more pertinently in this case, personal considerations. The DUP is clearly hugely gratified at how well its negativity is going down with its support base. But negativity inside a shrinking circle is a recipe for disaster.

And the DUP’s complacency can’t hide that simple fact.