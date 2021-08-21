WE SAY: Féile 2021 is when goals of founders were full realised

WHEN the history of Féile an Phobail comes to be written, 2021 will go down as the year when the dreams of its founders finally came true.



Over thirty years ago the first Féile was held in an attempt to end the cycle of August violence and chaos. Marking the anniversary of internment was and is a good and important thing, but as the 70s turned into the 80s and the 80s into the 90s, the nature of the commemoration changed, until it was nothing more than an opportunity for anti-social elements to inflict misery on their own community.



The road to 2021 has been long and it has sometimes been frustrating for the countless people who have given their time, skills and energy to making Féile a success. But this year the bonfires disappeared for good.

Féile is perhaps the single best thing that this community has ever built. It fills us with pride and hope for the future. We hear the sniping from those who never built anything in their lives and we see those people for what they are.

The lingering concerns that unrest could return on August 9 had dissipated and summer had been returned to the people. Job done. And that’s why, despite the continuing restrictions placed on the programme by the Covid pandemic, this year’s Féile was the best one ever.



The roll-call of those involved in this magnificent example of community strength and cohesion is a long and honourable one and every name on it has our thanks and our admiration. It’s hard to think of any area of comparable size and nature which could have built with its own hands a festival that has few peers in Ireland and Europe. That truly makes this community a very special one indeed.



But, as every sporting manager knows, you’re only as good as your last game and the work has already begun – as it does post-August 9 every year – on another summer to remember for West Belfast, for the city, and for the island.



The vast bulk of that work involves the incredible logistics of venues, acts, events, funding, insurance, inclusivity and public safety. But an unfortunate amount of it involves dealing with those who genuinely fail to understand what this community is about, or who are ill-disposed towards Féile for political and social reasons.



This year the usual tidal wave of Wolfe Tones fury has been more of a light swell – although that’s possibly because the chief purveyor of the outrage, the BBC, was itself in the days before the concert involved in an unseemly spat over a certain song that it broadcast, much to the surprise and disappointment of many.



West Belfast has always been an outward-looking and internationalist community – welcoming to the displaced and the unwanted, open to people of all creeds and colours. We are happy to explain the republican and nationalist roots of Féile and to accept criticisms and suggestions given in good faith. But we won’t apologise for who we are and what we are about. Féile is perhaps the single best thing that this community has ever built. It fills us with pride and hope for the future. We hear the sniping from those who never built anything in their lives and we see those people for what they are.



Here’s to Féile 2022. Here’s to a community like no other.