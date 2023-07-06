WE SAY: Not much bread but a lot of circuses with Drumcree attempt

THE cynicism of the DUP knows no bounds. Hoist on its own petard of disastrous Brexit decision after disastrous Brexit decision, faced with cooling unionist opposition to the Windsor Framework and under huge pressure to return to Stormont, it has decided thuat the Drumcree issue, setted a quarter of a century ago at an incalculable price of anger and bitterness, should be resurrected.

Those unionists who agree with the DUP that getting Orange feet back up the Garvaghy Road is suddenly a new priority fall into two camps: those who weren’t born or can’t remember how close the North came in the late-90s to conflagration; and those who remember full well but persist with the demand regardless.

For be in no doubt – the Drumcree matter is closed, over, done with, finished. Even in the unlikely event of another mass mobilisation of ordinary unionists and loyalist paramilitaries on that hill at Drumcree (remember the recent failure to get serious numbers to Protocol demonstrations) no bowler-hatted old men will again be walking in Portadown where they’re not wanted and without permission.

Why has the Orange Order allowed itself (a Christian organisation) to be used all week for party political purposes? After the murders associated with Drumcree most unionists turned away in disgust.

Who benefits politically from raising tensions over this dispute? pic.twitter.com/jrpqRmf9NR — Arnold Carton - Protestant & unionist but not ERG (@ArnoldCarton) June 30, 2023

Against that background we begin to see the purpose of this attempt to reignite the Drumcree flames. It is a distraction, another bogus battle in the non-existent culture war against all things British, unionist and loyalist. The ancient Romans gave the roiling masses ‘bread and circuses’ to keep them compliant – just enough to eat and garish spectacles to keep their minds off the grim reality of their daily existence. Thanks in large part to the DUP’s continued Stormont posturing, the bread gets scarcer as bills keep rising and services disappear, with no ministers in place to mitigate the worst effects; and so the circuses become ever more important: flags, bonfires, marches – or more accurately, carefully staged sham fights over flags, bonfires and marches designed to convince the DUP base to look elsewhere for the cause of their woes.

The likelihood of this new Drumcree demand persisting beyond July is minimal – chances are it will melt away with the drums and flutes of the Twelfth. After which a new point of culture conflict will be identified – a point of conflict miles removed from the cost-of-living crisis that’s blighting the life of us all; a point of conflict centred on the fetishisation of symbols and traditions that never put food on a unionist table or money in a loyal pocket.

Memories of that furious and massive mob gathered outside Drumcree church, surrounded by military barriers manned by British soldiers and ‘Lundy’ RUC men, no doubt remain seared into the unionist and loyalist psyche. If those agitating for a return to those days would take the trouble to analyse it, they would understand that that seminal event was not a glorious manifestation of the No Surrender spirit, but the closing of a chapter in history. After some 80 years of aggressive dominance, the concept of respect and permission is clearly difficult for many unionists. But it is one that they’ll just have to get used to.







