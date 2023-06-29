WE SAY: Summer paralysis strikes again

THE toxicity of bonfire culture – particularly in Belfast where the vast bulk of marching season controversies take place – has been clear for many long years. But with the unionist parties blaming every latest self-inflicted wound on a mythical Frankenstein’s monster whose body parts consist of nationalists, the Alliance Party, the EU and Dublin, a new depth of impotent anger is becoming clear in the pro-union population which is manifesting itself in rising levels of suspicion, bitterness and resentment which are finding expression at bonfire sites.

Unregulated, uncontrolled, illegal and untouchable, the bonfires are the perfect canvass for loyalism to paint a vision of hopelessness. At bonfires overseen by drug-dealing paramilitary cartels, we have seen in recent days the most egregious displays of sectarianism, racism and bigotry – none of it being called out by unionist political leaders who remain utterly deaf to a central truth: That every summer of confrontation and provocation drives more of that vital undecided cohort towards an awareness that a new Ireland is not only thinkable, but desirable.

What is a "rogue drug gang" in Arwee Cuntry? Is it one that has broken away from the officially sanctioned narco-paramilitary group or one that doesn't have a council licence to operate at that particular bonfire site? pic.twitter.com/IpoTVTP6by — Ciarán MacAirt (@ciaranmacairt) June 21, 2023

Councils stand idly by while their land and their resources are hijacked by faceless and nameless people who give themselves preposterous culture-related titles – and not only in unionist-controlled boroughs. Mid and East Antrim has, against strong advice, declined to do anything to address the flagrant violations of the very basic tenets of health and safety which led to the death of a man on a bonfire on their land in Larne last year ­ – a death which is the subject of current legal action. Should another tragedy occur this year on the Council’s land the aggravatory aspect of any further legal action would be immense and almost certainly throw up the possibility of civil and criminal actions against parties and/or individuals.

But in Belfast, where the unionist majority has disappeared, there is a similar paralysis when it comes to doing what decency, legality and public safety demand. The least of the issues surrounding the bonfire at the Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre is the fact that it makes it a no-go area for many centre-users intimidated by open displays of loyalist control. The condoning of sickening sectarian and racist displays on Council property does immense damage to the reputation of local government and policing and their ability to command widespread respect.

We acknowledge that bonfires in hard-to-reach working class areas are a hugely problematic challenge. This newspaper for decades was in the vanguard of the battle to end internment anniversary bonfires that had become magnets for hate, criminality and anti-social behaviour. It was a long and difficult process, as evidenced by often shocking scenes seen in Divis and the New Lodge. But that battle was won for no other reason than the will was there. That will is shamefully absent elsewhere.