WE SAY: That DUP delusion is proving stubborn

THE DUP reacted with uncharacteristic haste to the publication on Monday of a House of Lords inquiry into the Windsor Framework.

The party appointed an eight-person committee in March to look into the Windsor Framework, but five months later not a word’s been heard from it. But almost before the ink on the Lords’ report was dry the DUP were straight out of the blocks, claiming that the report makes it clear that the Windsor Framework fails the party’s ‘seven tests’ to be met before the re-establishment of the political institutions.

The truth is, of course, that with every passing day the opinion of the largest unionist party is becoming more irrelevant as the most cavalier and wilful Tory government in decades makes it clear that it’s going to do what it wants to do regardless of unionist sensitivities about the integrity of the United Kingdom. It has ridden roughshod over millions of those in Britain who have the electoral power to remove them from office and it is now showing in spades that its contempt for disaffected and powerless unionists here in the North is even more pronounced.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris was typically blasé about the agitated reaction of unionism to the report. He maintained that the Windsor Framework was a “huge advance” on the Protocol, particularly in relation to the grace periods put in place to mitigate the worst effects of the Irish Sea border on trade between Britain and the North.

This Tory Government couldn’t be any clearer about its determination to forge ahead with the Windsor Framework in the face of DUP opposition if it were to send the PM to spell it out on stage in the Falls Park on the last night of Féile beside the Wolfe Tones. Mr Heaton-Harris has provided an iron-clad pledge on funding for Casement in the face of unionist rage; his NIO colleague Steve Baker trolls unionists with matey pics of meetings in Dublin and pints of Guinness. Both men are former ERG Brexit ‘hard men’ who in the past the DUP could have counted on for unconditional backing when it came to matters pertaining to the union. No longer.

The desperate state of the British economy and the compelling need finally to exert some sort of control after seven years of utter Brexit chaos is a priority for Rishi Sunak in a way it never was for Boris Johnson. That serial liar threw the DUP under the Glider and then reversed over them, but it’s entirely possible that in the months and years to come the DUP will see Johnson’s Brexit deal – cobbled together on the back of a cigarette box to get the Tories over the electoral line in 2019 – was as good as it was ever going to get for loyal Ulster.

The delusion continues, with senior DUP figures maintaining the preposterous pretence that their seven demands can be met in full when it’s as clear as day that compromise on the Windsor Framework – and very significant compromise at that – is inevitable.

All that remains to be seen is when that compromise will be made.