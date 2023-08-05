WE SAY: The changing face of our Belfast

THE unveiling of a statue of the abolitionist and social reformer Frederick Douglass in Belfast city centre this week was another welcome sign that after long decades and even centuries the public face of Belfast is changing.

From the statuary, to the architecture, to the streets, to the public buildings, Belfast is a monochrome homage to white and privileged men and sometimes royal women. The ‘heroes’ that this city has chosen to venerate come overwhelmingly from the champions of aristocracy, business and war and a visiting historian would be hard-pressed indeed to glean even a tiny glimpse of Belfast’s rich and storied past from the face that this city presents to the world.

The ubiquity of white privileged males in statues and in the names of streets and buildings is not unique to Belfast, but this city is unique in the glacial pace of its efforts to put right the wrongs of the past. Cities and towns all over Ireland and Britain are busy changing and adapting, reflecting the lives and experiences of a wide range of people from a different class, ethnic, cultural, religious and sexual backgrounds – lives and experiences that for too long were ignored, denied and brutalised.

The statue of Frederick Douglass, a man who grew to have a special affection for Belfast, serves a valuable purpose not just because it’s in the vanguard of a new movement towards equality of respect, but in highlighting the stark lack of monuments in Belfast to other people of colour; to women; to minorities; to workers; to the poor; the outcast; the powerless.

That’s going to change; as surely as this city is at present a vast monument to a military, royal and unionist past, in the years and decades to come the pace of change will speed up and we will begin to see – and our children and their children will see – a Belfast that is reflective of all of its people and all of its history.

Crucially, that does not mean subtracting, it merely means adding. There can be no question of pulling down statues of generals or industrialists or renaming streets and buildings dedicated to queens and and battles because firstly and most importantly, that aspect of our city and our past remains important to a large swathe of our citizenry; and secondly, that history of exclusivity and denial needs to be remembered.

The total absence of unionist politicians from this week’s statue unveiling came as no surprise. Far from using the changing face of the city as an opportunity to present the union as a place for all, the new statue is seen as a threat, as is just about everything that happens around unionists daily. But by portraying themselves as victims of change rather than agents of it, unionism deepens the air of despondency that hangs over the PUL community like a damp and heavy blanket.

The only hope for the union is the embracing of the new – railing angrily and impotently against it will hasten partition’s end as much as any republican party, as much as any New Ireland conversation.