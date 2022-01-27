WE SAY: UUP must live with their choice

THE shocking killing of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore caused such a wave of shock and revulsion across the island and beyond that hopes were raised that at long last real and effective efforts might be made to tackle the issue of toxic masculinity.



That hope remains, but events in the North over the weekend have vividly illustrated how strong and deep-rooted misogyny is – and the scale and reach of the problem.



The uncovering of a tranche of vile misogynistic and racist tweets from Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie around 2012 caused a wave of revulsion across the board, containing as they did profoundly disturbing and dangerous attitudes towards minorities held by one of the most senior politicians in Stormont. The beleaguered Mr Beattie launched a damage limitation campaign on Tuesday across the radio waves in which he issued profuse and frequent apologies for his behaviour, but in which he claimed that the tweets were published at a very different time in his life and are not illustrative of who or what he really is.



That was a problematic enough line to take, given that the tweets weren’t written when Mr Beattie was excitable teenager, but when he was a middle-aged man of relatively senior military rank coming to the end of a 28-year career in the military. But the nature of the emergence of the content raised more serious concerns about his claim that he’s a different person today.



Mr Beattie had plunged himself into a media storm by way of a Saturday night tweet in which he aimed an extremely poor-taste ‘joke’ about the wife of a political rival being familiar with the inside of a brothel.



How Mr Beattie reconciles his claim to be a changed man with the simple fact that he was doing the same things in 2022 aged 56 as he was in 2012 aged 46. The behaviour is almost identical: pumping out material straight from the depths of deeply toxic online ‘men’s humour’ forums.



Mr Beattie’s radio performance, during which he became extremely emotional after being grilled about the tweets, appears to have done the trick. Just a few hours later the party’s MLAs announced that, after a discussion of the matter, they had decided that Mr Beattie should continue to be their leader. It is worth pointing out that the UUP Assembly group consists of nine men and a solitary woman.



It may well be that desperation was the driver as the only realistic candidate as replacement leader is Andy Allen – who’s much too wet behind the ears to lead the party into one of their most crucial elections in years. Whatever the reason, one of the party’s key tasks – taking on Alliance in the battle for middle-ground unionism – has just been made immeasurably more difficult.



But the electoral mathematics mean nothing alongside the damage that this episode has done to Mr Beattie’s promise to lead the changes demanded by the killing of Ashling Murphy and it is as nothing next to the fact that UUP political expediency has triumphed over its desire to get serious about women’s rights.



The UUP has made its judgement on Mr Beattie. Now it’s over to the voting public.

