Weapons and drugs seized in Poleglass

SEIZED: The weapons and drugs taken in the search

A POLICE search of a property in Poleglass has resulted in the seizure of a number of weapons and a small quantity of drugs.

Weapons seized in the search include baseball bats, an extendable nightstick and a machete, along a small quantity of Class A drugs valued at £140.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Following on from work done by the Colin Neighbourhood Policing Team, one of our West Belfast Local Policing Teams was able to carry out a search of a property in the Poleglass area.

"This resulted in us seizing a large quantity of weapons and approximately £140 worth of suspected Class A drugs.

"If you are aware of any crime happening in your neighbourhood please report this via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."