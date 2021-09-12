Survey finds 75 per cent of welfare applicants fear losing access to essentials

Up to 75 per cent of welfare applicants fear losing access to food, healthcare, and housing when navigating social security applications, a new report has found.

A survey facilitated by welfare advice workers found that more than half the claimants they assist had been denied access to the “minimum essential level” of benefits as a result of assessment processes, with the figure rising to 69 per cent for those hoping to claim Universal Credit.

Welfare advice workers conducted a total of 190 surveys, with 75 per cent of their clients reporting fears of being shut out of the "minimum essential level" of income. The figure rose to nearly 88 per cent for Universal Credit applicants, and dipped slightly to 72 per cent for PIP applicants.

If successful in their applications, Universal Credit claimants can receive as little as £64.33 per week. For PIP claimants, the minimum amount is £60 per week.

The report, which was published by human rights organisation Participation and the Practive of Rights (PPR), was produced in collaboration with workers from from Advice NI, Advice North West and East Belfast Independent Advice Centre.

It saw advice workers assess the support provided by The Department for Communities and private contractors during social security decision-making processes.

Surveys found that 98 per cent of Universal Credit applicants did not fully understand the nature of the assessment process. The figure stood at 80 per cent for all benefits claimants.

83 per cent of applicants were not informed by the Department about the criteria used to assess their eligibility for benefits, while 11 in every 20 claimants were not able to access professional advice and representation at each stage of the social security assessment process.

The report was produced as part of the PPR and Right to Work: Right to Welfare campaign for the implementation of 'The People's Proposal', which calls for due process in social security assessments and protection against benefits sanctions.

Commenting on the report, Rónán Moyne, Deputy Manager of Advice North West, said: "Economic inequality is causing people in our area to die younger. We consistently see those with the least power in society struggle to access essential basic income via the social security system.

"Government is failing to provide a welfare state system that can provide a decent standard of living and dignity to its people. We hope that by taking part in this study we can highlight further, that the social welfare system is broken and is causing further harm to citizens.

"We believe that the adoption and implementation of the #PeoplesProposal is a necessary first step towards the development of a human rights-based social security system, which should be in the interests of everyone.”

Speaking on behalf of Advice NI, Bridget Meehan said: “As the membership body for the independent advice network, Advice NI staff and members witness on a daily basis the hardship which can be imposed on ordinary people who are simply claiming their social security entitlement. By taking part in this project, we hoped to shine a spotlight on the failings of the benefits system. We hope that this research, which is merely a snapshot of what’s going on in the system, can be used to convince decision-makers of the need for change.”

Seán MacBradaigh from PPR called on Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, to take action following the report.

“We hope the Minister takes the time to read the report and the harrowing testimony of these front-line advice workers who have been stretching themselves to the limit during the pandemic in support of the most vulnerable in our society," he said.

"Minister Hargey and her officials were invited to participate in this survey – to give their honest assessment of the state of decision making. The offer was not taken up.

"We have written to Minister Hargey seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the report and the recommendations which are within her power to deliver. A solution is already on the table in the form of the #PeoplesProposal – a human rights checklist which Minister Hargey has already endorsed in her previous role as Lord Mayor Of Belfast.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said Minister Hargey has engaged with the Human Rights Commission to develop practical ways to further embed human rights within the Department and the social security system.

“The Department has ensured people have access to free independent community-based advice services, and has extensive engagement with advice sector organisations, charities and third party organisations," said the spokesperson.

“The Welfare Mitigations Scheme payments provide support to many people who have their benefits reduced as a result of changes to the social security system. This is a unique package of financial support and the Minister is determined to extend the current mitigation package and also to strengthen where possible.

“The Minister believes more can be done and has recently appointed an independent panel to complete a review of Discretionary Support and is committed to an independent review of the Welfare Mitigations Scheme.

“Minister Hargey is focussed on protecting those on low incomes and has worked to ensure resources are targeted to those who need it most.”