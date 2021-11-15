Welfare mitigations to be extended for another three years

PAYMENTS to protect people from the ‘bedroom tax’ and Tory government welfare cuts will be extended for a further three years.

The extension closes existing loopholes on the ‘bedroom tax’ and benefit cap and provides financial support to low-paid workers, families and vulnerable people.

Last month Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey accused the DUP of blocking her attempts to extend mitigations.

Minister Hargey said the move ensures that "low-paid workers, families and vulnerable people will continue to be protected from the ‘bedroom tax’ and the effects of Tory government welfare cuts".

“It will also close loopholes, meaning that over 600 families with children who are denied payments, will receive them," she said.

“In the face of increasingly tough economic conditions and a cost-of-living crisis facing low-paid workers and families, this is a really positive move.”

Minister Hargey also outlined a plan to review the protection schemes within the next three years.

The Minister continued: “The extension of the welfare protection payments and the closing of the loopholes is long overdue and is something to build on moving forward.

“The schemes will be kept under review, and I will be announcing details of an Independent Review Panel to examine existing welfare protection measures in the near future.

“I am determined to ensure that those people who need these supports will continue to receive them.

“I would also like to acknowledge the many individuals and organisations who have worked on having these vital protections extended, such as the Cliff Edge Coalition.

“Securing this extension now means progress can be made within the current mandate.”