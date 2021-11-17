Falls Community Council welcome welfare protections being extended

THE announcement from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that welfare protections are to be extended has been welcomed by those working within the community advice sector.



Earlier this week, the Minister confirmed that payments to protect people from the ‘bedroom tax’ and Tory government welfare cuts will be extended for a further three years. The extension closes existing loopholes on the ‘bedroom tax’ and benefit cap and provides financial support to low-paid workers, families and vulnerable people.



Welcoming the news, Gerry McConville from Falls Community Council praised the work of Minister Hargey on the issue.



“There is a lot of anxiety out there at the moment for people on benefits” he said. “People are being met with increases in the cost of living, energy prices are rising alongside the cost of putting food on the table. There is a lot of worry out there ahead of this winter.”



Gerry added that there was also a lot of concern about these mitigations and whether or not the money would be extended.



“We welcome the fact that it has been extended and we are glad that Minister Hargey has finally got it over the line. We know that she has tried to bring it to the Executive over 40 times and it was blocked” he continued.



“This will be a bit of relief for those families who are worried about the cost of living and who also had the worry of the possibility of the introduction of the bedroom tax if the mitigations were not extended.



“It is good news for families who are struggling and in need of financial help. This will also be good news for their mental health.



“There are a lot of families within our community who are living on or below the breadline and to compound them with additional worry is unacceptable.”



If anyone has any benefit related queries, the Falls Community Council Advice Line is available on 02890202030.