West Belfast brothers embark on Belfast to Benidorm journey in memory of late friend Fra

TWO West Belfast brothers have embarked on a 2,000 mile journey in a charity drive in memory of a family friend.

Michael and Kevin Mallon are taking on the Belfast to Benidorm rally in memory of their family friend Francis (Fra) Nugent who passed away suddenly in May last year at the age of 22.

Francis ‘Fra’ Nugent

The brothers run a number of local businesses including Mallon Brothers Funeral Directors and VIVO Cavendish Street.

Their journey started in Belfast on Sunday night before driving through England and over to France, Italy, and then on to Spain, arriving in Benidorm on Saturday.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News from the port in Calais, Kevin explained: "Fra was a close family friend of ours.

"We decided to do something in his memory and at the same time raise funds for Lighthouse charity and also to highlight the bigger issue of suicide in West Belfast.

"Fra will never be forgotten. This will be the start of a yearly fundraiser in his memory.

"Lighthouse is an organisation at the heart of the community that works to prevent suicide and provides a beacon of hope to those affected by suicide.

"The response and support from the community has been immense. We are so grateful, especially our sponsors including Henderson's, Irwin's Bakery, and CIP Insurance."

You can keep up to date with Michael and Kevin's journey via 'Belfast to Benidorm 2024 in aid of Lighthouse charity' on Facebook.

You can also donate to their fundraising JustGiving page here.