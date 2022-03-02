West Belfast buildings shortlisted for Design Awards 2022

TWO West Belfast buildings have been shortlisted for the Royal Society of Ulster Architect (RSUA) Design Awards 2022.

Áras na bhFál on the junction of Falls Road and Broadway, was developed by Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta (InaG), the trust fund for Irish language schools.

Áras Uí Chonghaile or the James Connolly Visitor Centre on the Falls Road has also been shortlisted.

Each of the short-listed projects shortlisted will now be visited for a second round of judging and the winners will be announced in late April.

Ciarán Fox, Director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects, said: "Buildings have an enormous impact out our lives and that is why it is so important we get them right.

Áras na bhFál on the Falls Road PHOTO CREDIT: Paul McAlister Architects

"Not only for the people who are in them every day, but also for the occasional visitor, the neighbour, the passerby and very importantly, for our natural environment.

"Having assessed this year's submissions the distinguished judging panel has concluded that each of these works of architecture have demonstrated some element of delight, invention or ambition that deserves a more thorough examination".

"The nine shortlisted buildings will no doubt enrich the lives of the communities they serve – the central tenet of all great pieces of architecture.

"The list includes a diverse mix of both public and private buildings from across the region, but it is particularly positive to see a number of entries being short-listed from areas such as West Belfast and Derry".

The winners of the 2022 RSUA Design Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Friday, April 29 at the Great Hall at Queen's University.