West community leaders join forces with agencies to tackle child abuse

DELEGATION: Cllr Micheal Donnelly (far left) with members of the West Belfast Community Safety and Policing Project and The Sunrise Team from Greater Manchester at St Comgalls

THE WEST Belfast Community Safety and Policing Project hosted a delegation from The Sunrise Team in St Comgalls recently to discuss how best to tackle the issue of child sexual exploitation.

The Sunrise Team is a multi-agency group of police, council, health, trading standards and children's services agencies based in Greater Manchester who work together to tackle child abuse.

The West Belfast delegation previously visited The Sunrise Team in Manchester in June 2023 to learn more on this critical issue.

Councillor Micheal Donnelly from the Upper Springfield Development Trust and organiser of Wednesday’s event said 100 attended last week's gathering.

"The conference was made up of representatives of several government departments, statutory agencies, elected representatives and community and youth leaders who are working at the coal face of these horrific cases of Child Sexual Exploitation,” he said.

The Communities in Transition Project was delighted to support @WestSafety in hosting @TheSunriseTeam from Rochdale, who shared their experiences of tackling child sexual and criminal exploitation - important learning in the effort to safeguard vulnerable children & young people. pic.twitter.com/Oup2dhGDpr — The Executive Office (@ExecOfficeNI) February 1, 2024

“It is crucial that we now start to build on the shared learning of what the Sunrise Team have experienced and develop our own structures to deal with the worrying topic of Child Sexual Exploitation and ensure that the appropriate structures and channels are established.

"This will require significant effort from all relevant stakeholders but we firmly believe that the learning shared and obtained from last week’s conference is a firm starting point and it was crucial that we had the right government departments in the room."

Cllr Donnelly said The Sunrise Team was "massively impressed" at the work going on at grassroots level in West Belfast.

“Their visit was very much a two-way learning process," he said.

Many thanks to the Sunrise team from Rochdale who came to share their learning with our staff team on CSE. Thanks also to CIT Community Safety @FallsResidents for making it happen. @Education_NI pic.twitter.com/YtcxlntbuQ — St. Peters Immac YC (@ImmacYc) February 1, 2024

Ricky Irwin, Director of the Communities in Transition Project said the meeting would spark more local conversations about how we tackle Child Sexual Exploitation.