Friends host Zumbathon to raise money for local breast cancer charity

TWO West Belfast women who both battled breast cancer at the same time, have raised over £6,000 for a local charity as a way of saying thank you for its incredible support.

Marie-Louise Bond and Geraldine Meehan became friends after attending Zumba classes at St Anne's Parish Centre in Dunmurry. After being both diagnosed with breast cancer just weeks apart, the women wanted to give something back to Pretty 'n' Pink charity as a thank you for their support during the difficult journey.

Last Saturday, both women held a Zumbathon, raising over £6,300 for the charity.

Based in the Park Centre, the charity has been supporting breast cancer patients and their families for over a decade.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Marie-Louise said: "We both met through Zumba classes and have attended them for over five years but in 2022 we were both diagnosed with breast cancer a few weeks apart. I was diagnosed on the 31st October 2022. Three or four weeks after my diagnosis, Geraldine was diagnosed as well.

"Six weeks after me, my mum was also diagnosed with breast cancer too.

"Geraldine and I both went through treatment at the same time and we have come through the radiotherapy and chemotherapy together and are now both back at Zumba.

"Throughout our treatment, we received the most amazing support from Pretty n Pink, a breast cancer charity based in the Park Centre. They were an absolute lifeline to us both as well as our family and friends.

"We wanted to give something back and decided to do a Zumbathon fundraiser, which was held last Saturday followed by a raffle and entertainment in the Beehive. We are absolutely delighted to have raised £6,300 so far and can't thank everyone enough for their support."