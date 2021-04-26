Windfall for west as £18m Neighbourhood Renewal kitty is divvied up

OVER 60 projects in West Belfast have benefitted from an £18m Neighbourhood Renewal Fund from the Department for Communities.



The funded projects seek to improve key outcomes in areas such as health and wellbeing, community development, education, skills and employability and will share a funding pot of just over £4m.



Colin Neighbourhood Partnership has been awarded over £357,000 to assist with their health, early intervention and community development work alongside their core salaries and running costs.



Annie Armstrong, Manager of the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership described the funding as “absolutely amazing.”

"We have been receiving Neighbourhood Renewal funding since 2005 and that is a long time for a community organisation to be funded which is absolutely brilliant. It has made a huge difference to the area which can be seen with the Glider system, the transport hub and the new park that is currently being built."

The veteran community worker said the community centre in Lagmore and the Irish language family centre in Twinbrook would not have been realised without Neighbourhood Renewal funds.

“The new funds injection will also allow us to further other plans in terms of the Town Centre development," she added.



"We have an Arts and Culture worker, a Community Safety worker and the Good Morning Colin project which are all funded by the Department for Communities. This kitty also allows us to put on public events throughout the year and has assisted in our work around mental health and suicide prevention.



“It enables us to continue to deliver all the essential services that our community has asked for and the issues that they want addressed.”



Welcoming the investment, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey praised the work of frontline community builders.



“I want to thank those involved in delivering these vital projects to those most in need, and look forward to seeing even more projects providing much needed services in the time ahead," she said.