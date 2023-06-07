West Belfast hero Dáithí "temporarily suspended" from transplant list

THE family of Ballymurphy organ donation campaign champion Dáithí Mac Gabhann have said that Dáithí has been “temporarily suspended” from the transplant list.

Dáithí’s Law, a life-saving organ donation legislation named after the six-year-old, became law on June 1. The law introduced a soft opt-out system whereby people are automatically organ donors unless they state otherwise.

Dáithí has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his family had tirelessly campaigned for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

A statement posted by the Donate4Dáithí social media account on Wednesday afternoon revealed that Dáithí has been temporarily suspended from the transplant list “due to a few unresolved issues".

🌟 "Down, but never out" 🌟



We have some news to share with you all. Recently, we received devastating information that Dáithí has been temporarily suspended from the transplant list due to a few unresolved issues. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/OMTPGg0udS — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) June 7, 2023

The statement read: “It feels like a huge setback, but we refuse to let this define us. We firmly believe that setbacks are just setups for comebacks!

“Dáithí's only hope for survival at this time is a heart transplant. So, what's our plan now?

“We're refusing to give up, and his team in Newcastle are determined to find a solution. Dáithí needs another operation to address these challenges and regain his spot on the transplant list.

“Throughout this journey, we have witnessed the immense power of love, support, and the incredible community that surrounds us. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, including Dáithí's Law.

“But for now, we've decided to embrace the summer season with open hearts and create unforgettable memories. We're cherishing every single day, making it the most magical summer yet. We want to fill Dáithí's life with joy, love, and positivity. By the end of this summer, we hope to see him active on the transplant list again, and as stable as he is now.

What a special day we had yesterday at City Hall!



Dáithí Mac Gabhann- the newest Freeman of Belfast City 👏@Donate4Daithi @CllrBlack pic.twitter.com/siH126j99q — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) June 4, 2023

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to each and everyone of you who has supported us along this challenging journey. Your encouragement and solidarity have carried us through tough times.

“Remember, we may be down for now, but we will never be out. We are looking forward to a summer season of love, joy, and relentless determination.

“If Dáithí has taught us anything on this journey, it’s that miracles do happen.”

This week saw the city’s highest honour, the Freedom of the City, bestowed on Dáithí, in recognition of his campaign to raise awareness around organ donation. A special ceremony was held in City Hall in his honour.