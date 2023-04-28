Marathon challenge to raise money for disability user-friendly bus

A WEST Belfast man has started running marathons as part of a fundraising campaign to help fund a disabled bus for a local children’s charity.



Piarais McCaffrey started fundraising to help Kids Together finance a disability user-friendly bus.



Last weekend he completed the Manchester marathon alongside good friend David McConnell and so far, they have raised over £2,000. The Belfast Marathon will take place next month.



“The reason we are trying to raise the money is because we have quite a few service users who we simply cannot bring out on trips if the buses aren’t suitable, so we want to make it more inclusive and have our own wheelchair accessible bus to bring everyone on the field trips we take.



“I’ve been a manager with Kids Together for over two years and have been involved with them for another four before taking the management role. Last year I did something similar by running the Belfast Marathon.”



This year Piarais is taking on two marathons as part of a team effort to raise the £5,000 goal.



“There are seven teams running in this year’s Belfast Marathon, some local personal trainer groups like Aaron from Lifestyle Performance, are joining us to help raise money towards our bus.



“It really is a group effort. Everyone taking part is doing a fantastic job for a great cause, these kids deserve to have the opportunities that everyone else has."



Piarais said the idea for fundraising by running marathons started off as a joke.



“I was never a big runner, but I played GAA for St Galls all my life, so I thought I’d compete in last year’s marathon, but I caught the bug and thought why not use it as a method to fundraise for Kids Together.”



The charity has tried numerous successful charity fundraising events and are hopeful that they will be able to get their much-needed transport as soon as possible.



“A bus, even a used one, would cost upwards of £20,000 so if anyone would like to even donate an old bus it would be welcomed. Throughout the year we are splitting up different events to try and get the overall target, but we hope to get as many donations as possible.”



If you would be interested in donating for Kid’s Together’s bus fundraiser click here.